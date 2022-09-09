I have been following up with Spicejet for a refund Dh359.70, for nearly two years now. My flight to India was auto-cancelled due to COVID-19, as the airports were closed. All airlines have refunded the airfares for that period.
Spicejet’s automated response is that someone will respond back within 48 hours and then there is no sign of any help.
After a few months they asked me to submit a handwritten letter with my bank details and a copy of my ID, which I have sent more than 10 times.
I do not want the refund as a cash voucher as I do not want to travel by this airline or gift the voucher to someone else.
I have copies of other air tickets booked to India during the same period with other airlines and trust me all of them have refunded the money 100 per cent.
I even went to their office in Bur Dubai, Dubai, however they said they cannot help and everything is back in India.
From Ms Irene Alvares
Dubai
Editor’s note: The complaint was forwarded to Spicejet for comments. However, its management did not respond.
(Process initiation: June 8. Process completion: June 16.)