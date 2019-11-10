- Why du charges two cancellation fees for the same account?
- How much are the cancellation charges?
Is it normal that for cancellation of my du account, du charges two cancellation fees: Dh300 plus Dh304 for the same account?
They said the first charge of Dh300 is for canceling the account before end of the [contract] date. The second charge of Dh304 is because they gave me a 20 per cent discount before on the same account that I am canceling now. So for the same account that I want to cancel, they doubled the cancellation fees because they gave me 20 per cent discount last year as retention.
From Mr Khaled Bouzid
Dubai
A representative from du responds: Kindly be informed that customer issue has been resolved.
Editor’s note: The reader did not advise us how this issue was resolved.
(Process initiation: July 14. Response from organisation: September 4)
