I hold a First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) credit card. I received an SMS from FAB stating if I do Dh15,000 balance transfer, I will get two tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts, and I registered for that. I made a balance transfer for Dh17,000 to another bank and clearly asked the bank representative if they will give me tickets or not. I was told she has two tickets and would be dispatched to me, positively. I even told her if I don’t get tickets I don’t want to do the balance transfer, and she agreed. Now when balance transfer was done, she is backing out and says check with customer care. I checked with customer care and they said it was only for first 500 customers. It’s cheating as they confirmed to me I would get two tickets. Kindly help me in this regard Gulf News.