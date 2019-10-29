I have already paid my debts, so why have they not given me my clearance letter?

Bank filed a case against the reader for non-payment

Debt free now, but bank is not issuing a No Liability letter

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is putting me in a difficult situation by not giving me a clearance letter. I have had a loan with them since 2015. They filed a case against me for non-payment and then, I finally paid all my dues in order to close the case. I have done many e-mails and calls, but no response. I need my clearance to go ahead with my plans. I have already paid my debts, so why have they not given me my clearance letter?

Due to my job loss and salary pending in 2017, there’s a total of five equated monthly instalments (EMI) pending in 2017-2018 period, and after all this, I was continuing the EMI as well.

I went for a short vacation in August, at that time they filed the case, after coming back from vacation I have taken full and final settlement (including pending EMI and the rest of EMIs). And they offered Dh15,000 and the payment was done on time on September 19, 2018. Since I was following up for my clearance letter, they informed me to wait for a month; and after a month, they said to wait again for another month. Now they are saying they can’t issue the letter because the account is not yet closed. Please help me with my predicament Gulf News.

Editor’s note: The complaint was forwarded to FAB for comments. However, its management did not respond.



Mr Mohamed updates: Thanks to Gulf News. I received a call from FAB informing me that they will issue the clearance or no liability letter, and I have arranged for documents to be collected today. Again I thank Gulf News for its support and intervention.



(Process initiation: February 14, 2019. Reader confirmation: February 18, 2019. Process completion: February 27, 2019)

