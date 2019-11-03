Bank made a write off of 0.52 fils and there is a history of delinquency

Picture for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Istock

Bank declined auto loan due to outstanding amount 0.52 fils

Credit card delinquency record in Al Etihad Credit Bureau was deleted

I recently tried to apply for an auto loan with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) but it was declined. The reason was a history of delinquency under my name in the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB).

This card in question, which I had from Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) had an outstanding of 0.52 fils. This amount they have accumulated in the form of so many charges, interest, etc. and passed on to ADCB [ADCB acquired RBS].

Bank has written off this amount 0.52 fils and yet, it is still showing in my credit report - Mr Mohammad Rifard Razeek, Sharjah

ADCB has written off this absurd amount and yet, it is still showing in my credit report. In spite of several visits and calls to ADCB branches both in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and also contacting their customer services, still it is of no use. My name is still showing in AECB, due to which I am unable to obtain any loan or credit card.

ADCB has confirmed that the card is closed, yet this history is showing in my AECB report.

Kindly assist me Gulf News for a solution to this matter.

From Mr Mohammad Rifard Razeek

Sharjah



The management of ADCB responds: Thank you for your cooperation and communication with us in the endeavor to best serve our customers and resolve their issues.

Customer satisfaction is at the very top of our agenda, which is why we have an established Service Quality Unit that is dedicated to handling all customer enquiries and complaints. While we cannot comment on specific customer cases, we do take finding a solution for our customers very seriously and approach every situation with the best interest of the customer in mind.

With reference to Mr Razeek’s issue, please be advised that our Service Quality Unit has thoroughly investigated the issue and confirmed that the Customer had a migrated card from RBS with an outstanding amount, which resulted to accumulated charges and reflected in the Etihad Credit Bureau (ECB) records. As a service gesture, the credit card delinquency record in ECB was deleted and it will be reflected in their records before this month end. The customer was contacted and informed of the same. Case resolved and closed.

We continually urge all customers to contact our Service Quality Unit 24/7 by phone, email or web, should they need any further clarification regarding their issues.

We would like to thank you for bringing this issue to our attention and hence giving us the opportunity to further our servicing to our valued customers.

Mr Razeek responds: The issue has been resolved. Thank you so much Gulf News for your help. Really appreciate it.



(Process initiation: July 8. Response from organisation: July 18. Reader confirmation: August 14.)

