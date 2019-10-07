Image Credit: Supplied

In line with the vision of providing specialised high-quality services to the population of Dubai and visitors alike, Rashid Hospital has continued the expansion of its services and added a VIP section, said a top health official.

His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), said during his inaugural tour that the authority is keen to expand its services and keep up-to-date with the latest in smart technology and imaging.

“The expansion of the cardiology and neurology department and the addition of the VIP services is in line with the DHA’s strategy to increase capacity, ensure patient satisfaction and provide patients with access to high-level specialised healthcare.”

The VIP section, known as Al Fursan, comprises 15 rooms and suites and is designed to provide comfort and a calming atmosphere.

The cardiology department of the hospital is the second busiest after the Trauma Centre. Last year it underwent expansion, becoming the first in the Middle East to introduce a state-of-the-art catherisation laboratory. The highly specialised system has two procedure rooms, a hybrid and a biplane lab, that boasts of cutting-edge features and has a calm and stimulating environment to ease patients’ anxiety.

The cardiology department has 37 beds and the neurology department has 35 beds.

Al Qutami said the authority’s medical facilities work hard to enhance patient services and that it is in the process of developing and transforming both its facilities and services to remain on par with international standards.

He pointed out that Rashid Hospital is a leading trauma-receiving facility for major disasters in the emirate of Dubai and that it has received a number of international service awards for excelling in the field of trauma care.