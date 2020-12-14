Ras Al Khaimah: The search and rescue crew of Ras Al Khaimah Police’s Air Wing rescued two European tourists, who were injured while climbing the mountains in the Shaha area of the emirate.
Colonel Pilot Saeed Al Yamahi, head of the Air Wing Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that as soon as the report was received at the Operations Room, the search and rescue team rushed a helicopter of the Air Wing to the location. Soon, the area was surveyed and the injured persons were located. They were immediately given first aid and were moved to Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah for treatment.They had suffered injuries while climbing the mountain.
Colonel Al Yamahi has appealed to Emiratis, residents and tourists to avoid the extremely rugged mountainous areas while climbing and to stick to areas that are closest to the roads. Ras Al Khaimah Police have also urged tourists and residents to take the services of experienced guides while going on trekking.