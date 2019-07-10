Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command has announced the launch of an identification badge for its staff members as part of its innovative initiatives.

His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has authorised the Ras Al Khaimah Police Identification Badge and directed that it be launched in order to promote security and safety in the emirate.

Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, stressed that the directive of the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler to launch the identification badge reflects the government’s support for the Police General Command which strives for excellence and provides the best levels of service to the public in order to enhance security and safety in the emirate.

Maj Gen Al Nuaimi pointed out that the Ras Al Khaimah Police Identification Badge will highlight the legal status of police officers in incidents, facilitate quick response and ensure prompt police control in such situations, including traffic violations.

He said it will play an effective role in promoting the efficiency of police officers as well as strengthen communication with all communities.

He stressed that the RAK Police Identification Badge is subject to specific rules and regulations. He said the Ras Al Khaimah Police hopes to narrow the gap between policemen and community members, in addition to raising the readiness of the police staff in dealing with emergency cases and accidents.