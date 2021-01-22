RAK Police's ‘Beware of weather fluctuations’ awareness campaign will continue for three months. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police launched campaign titled ‘Beware of weather fluctuations’ as part of the emirate’s initiatives to improve traffic safety.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, launched the first traffic campaign for 2021 on the roads and educate the members of the public about the dangers of weather fluctuations.

The ceremony was attended by Brigadier General Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Hamidi, Director General of Central Operations, Brigadier General Ahmad Saeed Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Mohammad Abdullah Al Bahar, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, and a number of police officers.

Major General Al Nuaimi pointed out that the ‘Beware of weather fluctuations’ awareness campaign will continue for three months, under the supervision and implementation of the Traffic and Patrols Department (Awareness and Traffic Information Branch) in order to raise traffic awareness among road users about the dangers of weather fluctuations. This is key to avoid traffic accidents, which increases during times of fog and rain. He added that the campaign included preparing educational videos that clarify the precautions that must be avoided when driving in times of weather and rain in order to achieve the safety and security of all drivers.

Enhancing road safety

This initiative is part of the implementation of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy aimed at spreading and enhancing safety and security on roads by spreading awareness and education about traffic laws by making drivers aware of the importance of taking caution during weather conditions.