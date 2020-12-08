Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have decided to extend the grace period for discounted traffic fines till December 23, said Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police.
The initiative was launched on the occasion of the 49th UAE National Day.
Major General Al Nuaimi said the decision to reduce traffic fines by 50 per cent was aimed to give motorists a chance to renew their registration and ease the burden of accumulated fines. The offer that started on December 2 was supposed to be ended on December 9, but the police department decided to extend the grace period till December 23. This relief scheme also includes all impoundments
Smart-pay options
Major General Al Nuaimi urged all motorists to take advantage of this grace period and renew the registration of their vehicles. Motorists can pay online via the smart apps of the Ministry of Interior to avail of the discount.