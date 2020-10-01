Ras Al Khaimah: The Traffic Department here announced on Thursday that motorists will be given extra time to pay discounted traffic fines for accumulated traffic violations during the year 2019 and earlier.
Ras Al Khaimah police has decided to extend the grace period for discounted traffic fines till October 10, said Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police.
Major General Al Nuaimi said the decision to reduce the traffic fines by 50 per cent is to give motorists a chance to renew their registration and ease their burden in paying the accumulated fines. The offer has started on September 1 and was supposed to be ended by September 30 — but the department decided to extend the period till October 10. This also includes impoundment cancellation for 2019. Fines for serious violations not covered under the scheme.
Smart pay options
Major General Al Nuaimi urged all motorists to take advantage of this grace period and renew the registration of their vehicles. Motorists can pay online via the smart apps of the Ministry of Interior to avail of the discount, they added. “They also need to visit the nearest service centre in the country to add the due black traffic points on their driving licences so that they can then make electronic payment,” police said.