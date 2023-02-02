Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Courts have started receiving applications for civil marriage, based on Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 regarding civil personal status.
Counselor Ahmed Mohammed Al Khateri, Head of Ras Al Khaimah Courts, stressed the importance of the new law, which is a developmental step and has positive results and effects to regulate marriage procedures and facilitate them for non-Muslims in accordance with international standards.
The law specifies several conditions that must be met to complete the procedures for the civil marriage contract.
Al Khateri said the marriage contract ceremony will be conducted in person at the department’s main headquarters before the competent judge with the couple required to bring the personal passport and identityb card of both spouses and identity card, if any.
He pointed out that the method of applying for the “civil marriage” application service will be electronically through the website of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah. Once the duly filled application is approved, the applicant will be contacted and a date set for the completion of the “civil marriage” ceremony.
The applicant must pay a fee of Dh200 for getting the marriage certificate issued.
Al Khatiri stated that the department has allocated a dedicated phone (0566037555) and e-mail (Civil.marriage@courts.rak.ae) to receive inquiries.