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Ras Al Khaimah authorities inspect dams amid unstable weather conditions

Authorities monitor water levels as weather remains unpredictable

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Ras Al Khaimah authorities inspect dams amid unstable weather conditions
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Ras Al Khaimah: Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah carried out a field inspection of dams across the emirate as unstable weather conditions continue to affect the UAE.

The inspection was led by Brigadier Ahmed Saeed Al Mansoori, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, and included members of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team, comprising representatives from various government entities.

During the tour, officials assessed the level of preparedness and reviewed measures in place to reduce the impact of the weather conditions. The team also monitored water levels in dams and valley channels to evaluate flow conditions and potential risks.

The inspection forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance community safety and ensure rapid response to any developments arising from the changing weather situation.

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