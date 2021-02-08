Ras Al Khaimah: A 17-year-old Emirati was killed and another injured in a car crash on the beach of Al Shaam, which is located north of Ras Al Khaimah, on Saturday afternoon.
The vehicle he was travelling in was being driven by another 17-year-old boy, who was moderately injured, police said.
Brigadier General Ahmad Al Sum Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that the police operations room received a report about a vehicle being overturned the Shaam sea shore.
The bodies of the deceased and injured boy were transferred to Shaam Hospital. Late, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family for burial. The injured driver was also transferred to Saqr Governmental Hospital to treatment.
Brigadier General Al Naqbi called on parents not to allow their children who do not hold driving licences to drive vehicles.