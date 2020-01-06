DUBAI: Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is organising Al Shindagha Doors, an exhibition during the upcoming debut season of Al Shindagha Days from January 9 to 18. The exhibition which will take place at the event’s main entrance in Al Shindagha and showcase traditional doors used previously in the old buildings of Al Shindagha. The exhibition is characterised by the traditional architecture of Dubai, which has retained its Islamic character that shows Emirati craftsmen’s talent and creativity through dealing with raw materials such as wood, where they were able, despite the harsh conditions surrounding them, to transform the panels into art pieces.