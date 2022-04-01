Dubai: The first day of Ramadan 2022 will be observed on Saturday, April 2, the UAE’s moon-sighting committee announced on Friday.
According to the committee, Friday, April 1 will be the last day of Sha’ban 1443 Hijri and Saturday will mark the first day of Ramadan.
Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is a time when Muslims across the world fast from sunrise to sunset.
The UAE has already announced reduced working hours for public and private sector workers in the country during the holy month.
Leaders greet people
UAE leaders have greeted people on the occasion of Ramadan.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai tweeted: “Happy Ramadan to the UAE and all Arab and Islamic peoples on the advent of Ramadan. May Allah bring us the new moon with security and Faith, with peace and in Islam. May Allah shower his blessings on the entire world and all Muslims”.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Tweeted: “Ramadan Mubarak to the people of the UAE and all who are observing the holy month around the world. We solemnly pray that God continues to bestow his blessings and mercy on our beloved country and people everywhere.”