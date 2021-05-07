Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday sent a plane carrying 50 metric tonnes of food supplies to Bangladesh as part of its Ramadan initiatives.
Abdullah Ali Al-Hammoudi, Chargé d’Affaires to the UAE Embassy in Dhaka, said: “The UAE shares historical ties with Bangladesh characterised by friendship and cooperation in various fields.
“Today’s aircraft was sent to help address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as these circumstances require solidarity and international cooperation, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.”
He added: “In April 2020, the UAE sent a plane containing 7 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Bangladesh to support the country in containing the spread of COVID-19. These supplies benefited more than 7,000 healthcare workers in their efforts to combat the pandemic.”