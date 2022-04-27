Dubai: Emirates is to add 22 flights across seven GCC and Middle East cities to meet increased demand during Eid Al Fitr.
The airline is also putting on additional seats with the deployment of both A380s and Boeing 777s between 28 April and 8 May to the four cities it serves in Saudi Arabia, as well as to Kuwait, Beirut, and Amman.
In Saudi Arabia, Emirates is adding two additional flights on May 2 and 8 to serve demand in and out of Riyadh.
In Jeddah, the airline will add five flights served by its Boeing 777 and will be upgrading one of its existing flights to an A380.
Medina will also be served with four additional flights during this time, and travellers from Dammam will have the option of one extra flight on April 28.
This year, Emirates customers in KSA will be venturing to Dubai for their Eid Al Fitr celebrations, in addition to the Maldives, Paris, Bangkok, Mauritius, Manila and Los Angeles.