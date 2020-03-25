Ramadan which is a month of fasting in the Islamic calendar, is likely to start on April 24 this year. Image Credit:

Dubai: The month of Ramadan will start from Friday, April 24, 2020, depending on the moon sighting.

According to the Hijri calendar and moon sighting, Thursday March 26 is the first day of Shaban, which is a month immediately preceding the month of Ramadan. The lunar calendar relies on the observation of the new crescent moon to determine important events, such as Ramadan and the proper time for Hajj.

During Shaban, Muslims around the world start preparations for the fasting month of Ramadan. Some Muslims also fast a few days in Shaban following the Sunnah of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be Upon Him).

What is Ramadan

Ramadan is the name of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is a word that comes from the Arabic word ‘Al Ramad’, which means intense heat and the dryness that follows. The word reflects the hardship felt by those fasting, as well as the burning off, as it were, of sins.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is obligatory for all Muslims. Ramadan is one of the “five pillars” of Islam. Adults who are able to fast are required to avoid all food and drink from dawn to sunset for the month. Muslims who are sick or travelling are exempted from observing the fast. They do, however, have to make up the days they missed, which can be done any time before the next Ramadan begins.

During this period, dawn will mark the start of the day’s fast, and dusk will bring its conclusion.

This cycle will repeat for the next 29 or 30 days, depending on when the next crescent moon is sighted, which will mean the end of Ramadan.

But Ramadan is not just about fasting, it’s about discipline that comes with the act of foregoing food for a specified time period.