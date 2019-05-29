Shaikh Saif and Bishop Paul Hinder at the majlis held at St Joseph’s Church in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A Ramadan majlis held by the Ministry of Interior on Tuesday discussed the Document of Human Fraternity, signed in February by His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Dr Ahmad Al Tayyeb, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church.

Lieutenant-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, attended the majlis held at the Catholic St Joseph’s Church in Abu Dhabi.

The majlis discussed the UAE’s efforts in promoting fraternity, coexistence and tolerance among communities worldwide, as well as its role in strengthening dialogue between East and West on the basis of mutual respect.

Speakers at the meeting were Bishop Paul Hinder, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia; Mohammad Saeed Al Niyadi, director-general of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments; Shamma Yousuf Al Daheri, director of the Fatwa Department of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and Maria Al Hattali, Chief Preacher in the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

The speakers reviewed the Document of Human Fraternity, calling on people across the globe to unite to bring about inter-faith harmony and spread a vital message of peace.

The Human Fraternity document pledged to uphold the firm conviction that authentic teachings of religions invite us to remain rooted in the values of peace, in addition to defending the values of mutual understanding, human fraternity and harmonious coexistence.

The speakers emphasised that the correct teachings of religions call for an adherence to the values of peace and the promotion of the values of mutual acquaintance, human brotherhood and coexistence; dialogue, understanding, the dissemination of a culture of tolerance, acceptance of the other and coexistence among people.

These values, they said, will contribute to containing many of the social, political, economic and environmental problems faced by the world.

They discussed the East-West relationship, the importance of openness and respect among peoples, and the dialogue based on accepting others and benefiting from their trade in order to promote human relations, promote human values and elevate humanity.

The speakers reviewed the important role played by the UAE and its leadership in promoting rapprochement between peoples and reaching out to help all countries, following the path of the Founding Father, Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.