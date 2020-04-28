Dubai Abattoir Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: In support of the “Stay Home” initiative aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus, Dubai abattoirs have increased the number of smart applications through which customers can purchase livestock this Ramadan.

Dubai Municipality has announced that apps such “Turki” and “Shabab Al Freej” can be used apart from the “Al Mawashi” app to avail of the home delivery service of Dubai abattoirs.

The apps facilitate requests for animals slaughtered under the supervision of the Municipality without the need for the customers to visit the abattoirs, the civic body said in a press release.

“Dubai abattoirs, affiliated to the Dubai Municipality, seek to increase customers’ happiness and satisfaction by providing high quality services to reduce waiting hours,” it said.

Extended hours, cleaning processes

The working hours of Dubai’s abattoirs, including Al Qusais, Al Quoz, Al Lisaili and Hatta abattoirs, have been extended during Ramadan from 8am to 2pm, the civic body stated.

“As part of its keenness to strengthen preventive efforts aimed at protecting the health and safety of all members of society, and to ensure the abattoirs in the emirate comply with various health requirements in the field of cleaning and disinfection, Dubai Municipality has strengthened cleaning and disinfection efforts in all abattoirs.”

The focus has been on the information desk area, the livestock drop-off area, waiting chairs, chairs and tables in restaurants, meat delivery area, prayer areas, wheelchairs, door handles, restrooms and shopping carts.

In addition to this, hand sanitisers are distributed in different places in the abattoirs, sterilisation operations are undertaken continuously, distance is kept between butchers and other workers, and personal hygiene tools are provided for workers. “This reflects the focus of the Municipality at ensuring safety of its workers and customers in these abattoirs, and providing them with the highest levels of protection and prevention for them.”