Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have advised residents to register their requests for remote visits with inmates through Abu Dhabi Police’s website.
In a statement, the Punitive and Correctional Institutions Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police said residents will receive an SMS once their request for the visit is approved. The SMS will provide details of the police station for the visit, with visitors needing to provide a green pass on Al Hosn app, or a negative PCR test obtained within 72 hours.
At the police station, the visitor will be able to attend a video conference with the inmate at the specified time.
Visiting hours
Family members and relatives of inmates are permitted to visit them once every 14 days. These family visits will be conducted between 2pm and 4pm during Ramadan. Visits from embassies and by lawyers, on the other hand, will be conducted between 9.30am and midday.