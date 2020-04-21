The traditional cannon ceremony is usually watched by many people on site, but not this year Image Credit: Dubai Police

Dubai: When the Ramadan cannons announce iftar from four places across Dubai this year, they will be no one watching at the sites a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Major Abdullah Tarish, director of the cannons team at the General Department of Organisations Security and Protective Emergency, said Dubai Police were readying the cannons that will announce the sighting of the new moon, as has been the tradition since the early 1960s.

Tarish said the department has set four locations this year to remind people of the Iftar time.

“Ramadan cannons is an icon during the holy month as it attract many families and tourists. This year it will be without an audience at the cannons sites as part of the precautionary measures,” Maj Tarish said.

He said people will watch from their windows and balconies at the cannons make the announcements from the four sites at Al Khawaneej, Atlantis the Palm, Burj Khalifa and Eid prayer grounds in Al Mankhool.