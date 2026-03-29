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RAK road collapse: Police issue urgent alert on Kadra Road

Drivers urged to slow down after wadi runoff damages key stretch

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Heavy rains lashed Ras Al Khaimah.
Heavy rains lashed Ras Al Khaimah.
Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police  has warned motorists after a road collapse on Kadra Road caused by heavy wadi runoff.

The damage affects the stretch linking Shawka and Al Watan Street, with authorities urging drivers to reduce speed, stay alert, and follow traffic instructions.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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