Ras Al Khaimah: Three European tourists who had lost their way during a mountain trek were rescued by police on Friday night, said Brigadier Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Humaidi, director of Central Operations at RAK police.
One of the tourists called Ras Al Khaimah Police at 6.30pm saying that they could not find the way back to their car.
Brigadier Al Humaidi said the women tourists, one aged 31 and two aged 34, were exploring the mountain since morning that day. When they decided to return to their vehicle at sunset because they did not have enough knowledge of the area but they were unable to find their way.
Finding themselves completely lost, they contacted the Ras Al Khaimah police, who responded instantly. Despite the darkness and rough terrain, the police team were able to find them, said Brigadier Al Humaidi.
An ambulance and rescue team, as well as the air rescue team, were dispatched immediately to the site. The tourists were located and taken to safety with the help of two Asain men who were on the mountain at that time. They were also provided first aid.
Brigadier Al Humaidi urged climbers and tourists to abide by safety regulations and exercise caution.
Meanwhile, Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, praised the efficiency of police authorities and their expertise in dealing with all situations and in various circumstances.