Ras Al Khaimah: The Air Wing of Ras Al Khaimah Police rescued an Arab man, in his 30s, who was exhausted and under severe stress during his mountain trip in Dibba Al Fujairah.
Colonel Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, Head of the Air Wing Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said thepolice operation room received a phone call from the injured man around 2pm stating that he was suffering from severe fatigue during his trip from Ghob mountain in Dibba Al Fujairah. Col. Al Yamahi said the Ras Al Khaimah Police helicopter immediately flew to the site to help the man. After locating the person, the team provided him first aid and transferred him to the Saqr Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.
Caution
Col. Al Yamahi appealed to the public to avoid approaching the mountainous areas during middle of the day due to the high temperatures that may cause fatigue and exhaustion.
He confirmed that the search and rescue team at Ras Al Khaimah Police is fully prepared to respond to the distress calls from the public.