Dubai: The RAK Hospital, the flagship brand of the Arabian Health Group (AHG), is all set to triple its capacity and become 200-bed hospital by the end of 2024 with a new collaboration with US provider CommonSpirit Health.
RAK Hospital is the only hospital in the MENA region to have this alliance making this announcement on the sidelines of Arab Health 2022, says a statement issued by the hospital.
The key areas of collaboration with CommonSpirit, which operates 140 hospitals and more than 1,500 care sites across 21 US states, will include digital innovation, training and education, clinical alignment, care coordination, network expansion and improving the overall patient experience.
With emphasis on cardiac services, orthopaedics, neurosciences, musculoskeletal conditions, and rehabilitation, the expansion is designed to allow regional patients to receive fully coordinated care and have access to clinical expertise across DHI’s affiliated network of doctors.
200-bed by 2024
Commenting on the new development, Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital and Arabian Healthcare Group CEO, said: “RAK Hospital was designed to be a destination hospital for both local and international patients, with its specialised surgical capabilities and best-in-class facilities. We are tripling our capacity to become a 200-bed facility by the end of 2024. This will enable us to cater to the increasing influx of medical tourists expected in the United Arab Emirates, as well as to meet the increased demand for quality health care which will be created by implementation of mandatory health insurance in the Northern Emirates in the coming years. The expansion will equip us to serve local and international patients with high-quality care.”
Clinical capabilities
“We look forward to expanding our current working relationship with AHG,” said Gregg Davis, CommonSpirit’s system senior vice president and chief administrative officer for DHI. “This collaboration will align our physicians and nurses with providers from AHG, enhancing clinical capabilities available for patients within the MENA region and, ultimately, impacting patient outcomes,” he added.