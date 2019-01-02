Ras Al Khaimah: Pilot Hameed Mohammad Obaid Al Za’abi, 53, one of the four victims in the rescue helicopter crash on December 29, was laid to rest in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday evening.
The funeral at Al Salhyah town was attended by hundreds of residents as well as a number of officials.
A number of senior local officials, tribal chiefs, dignitaries, army personnel and scores of Emiratis and residents offered funeral prayers at Al Salhyah mosque.
The four victims — three Emiratis and an Irish expatriate — were on a rescue mission when their helicopter went down at Jebel Jais mountain after entangling on the zip line.
Hind, the eldest of Al Za’abi’s four daughters, expressed her deep sadness at the loss of her father.
“Our father, may God have mercy on him, was affectionate to all of us, and he met all our needs and requirements. When I wanted to study pharmacy, he stood by my side and encouraged me until I finished my studies,” she said. The family was holidaying in Kuwait, but Al Za’abi returned to the UAE on Friday, she said.
Al Za’abi, who has five brothers and two sisters, was known for his love of charitable work without seeking limelight.