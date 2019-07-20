Traffic-related deaths in Ras Al Khaimah decline during first six months of this year

Abra souq near Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah. (Representational image) Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Ras Al Khaimah: Road deaths in the emirate dropped by 23.1 per cent from the beginning of this year until June, an official said.

The police said the number of deaths decreased due to traffic awareness campaigns in the emirate.

Neglect, speeding, sudden deviation and lack of attention while driving topped the causes of traffic accidents involving fatalities.

The latest figures also show a decline in injuries by 28.5 per cent and overall road accidents came down by 9.4 per cent.

Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the police were able to identify the causes of road deaths and developed appropriate solutions to minimise them.

He said the police also implemented programmes to raise traffic safety awareness in the community, especially among motorists and young people.