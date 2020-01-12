Dozens of flights were also delayed due to water logging after the heavy downpour

Dubai International Airport is one of the world's busiest airports in the world. Image Credit: Gulf News/Archive

Dubai: At total of 22 flights have been cancelled at the Dubai International Airport overnight as heavy rain continues to lash the UAE causing disruption in flight operations.

A Dubai International Airport (DXB) told Gulf News on Sunday that some 22 flights were cancelled on Saturday night while one inbound flight was diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport. These figures are from Saturday night only, as the total number of flights cancelled or delayed during the last two days due to rain and water logging will be announced later.

Airport officials have also advised passengers to arrive at the airport well in advance and always check flight status with their airlines.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said that the Dubai Airport is now at the recovery mode, as the backlog of delayed flights has been cleared this morning.

In an earlier statement on Saturday night, “Dubai Airports confirms that operations at the DXB continued to be hampered by the knock-on effects of waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall earlier today (Saturday) which has resulted in a number of flight delays, cancellations and diversions.

“We continue to work closely with our service partners to clear the backlog, restore full operations and minimise inconvenience to our customers.