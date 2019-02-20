"Nobody knows what the future holds for us. Yeoman Service that some people undertake to do, is not something they might have planned in their life. Yet destiny brings them together and this is what happened with me. As if to challenge my wits, certain incidents in my life circumstances pushed me to serve the community, which I now believe was to shape my personality," “I am grateful to the UAE for giving me the opportunity to serve the expat population of UAE,” says Prasad with much pride.