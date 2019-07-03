Aim is to identify the needs and aspirations of residents

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development (DCD), has launched the second Quality of Life Questionnaire — Abu Dhabi 2019.

The aim of the questionnaire is to identify the needs and aspirations of the people of Abu Dhabi’s relating to quality of life and well-being.

The launch of the Quality of Life Questionnaire — Abu Dhabi 2019 is in line with the DCD’s vision of a “dignified life for all in Abu Dhabi”.

The quality of life indicators were selected based on last year’s results, and focus on areas such as housing, jobs and earning, household income and wealth, health, education and skills, personal safety and security, social connection, civic engagement and governance, quality of environment, well-being, work-life balance.

The questionnaire was circulated to a broad range of age groups in Abu Dhabi, from 15 years upwards, in both Arabic and English. DCD is using field researchers to assist in specific areas, and artificial intelligence tools are being employed in the questionnaire comments sections, to enable researchers to identify the community’s top priorities.

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, said the Quality of Life Questionnaire — Abu Dhabi — 2019 is in keeping with the wise leadership’s vision to empower individuals in Abu Dhabi to contribute to society and improve the quality of life of Abu Dhabi.

“DCD’s approach is to engage Abu Dhabi’s community in all programs and initiatives through its partners,” Dr Al Khaili said.

Dr Al Khaili added that the DCD will continue to focus on the community’s top priorities and develop policies that would contribute to the improvement of life and social welfare through a dedicated framework that will measure community prosperity in line with the UAE’s wider development goals. He also stressed the importance of continuous follow-up and monitoring of the community to ensure its needs are being properly met.

Dr Fahad Matar Al Neyadi, Acting Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, said the Quality of Life Questionnaire — Abu Dhabi 2019, is an important research tool that measures the development of the community, that enables the UAE’s leadership to identify challenges facing Abu Dhabi’s community and set the agenda for addressing those challenges.

“The questionnaire includes globally recognised indicators, which define the individuals and families’ quality of life, lifestyle and social welfare. The survey will provide a comprehensive data set that will serve as a reference for decision-makers as well as creating clear picture of the daily lives of the different segments of community in Abu Dhabi,” he stated.