DUBAI: If you’re a lover of yoga and cats then this could be the purr-fect workout for you.

Ailuromania Cat Café, UAE’s only cat café is hosting a yoga session with cats on August 21 and 22 at their Umm Sequim branch for ladies only.

“We relocated earlier this year to a bigger place to accommodate more cats and the yoga sessions were on the cards for a long time.

The yoga session will be conducted by Dubai-based Romanian yoga instructor Anamaria Buiculescu,” said Alla Ahmed Al-Aulaqi, owner and founder of Ailuromania Cat Café.

A one-hour cat yoga session costs Dh30