Abu Dhabi Police honours Firoz Merchant with ‘Commander in Chief's Excellence Award’ 2019 Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi UAE-based Indian philanthropist and founder cum chairman of Pure Gold Group Firoz Merchant has bagged the Commander in Chief’s Excellence Award in recognition for his Forgotten Society’ initiative which has paved the way for the release of thousands of insolvent prisoners.

The award was given by Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police. Merchant is the first Indian expat to be bestowed with the honour.

Sine establishing his ‘Forgotten Society’ initiative, in 2008, Merchant has spent around $5.5 million to free thousands of insolvent prisoners across the UAE and help them return to their native country.

The award ceremony was held at the Armed Forces Officers’ Club in Abu Dhabi. Over a thousand police officers and ministry of interior officials attended the event.

Merchant said he is honoured to be recognized for his humble efforts towards the betterment of society.