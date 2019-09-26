Abu Dhabi UAE-based Indian philanthropist and founder cum chairman of Pure Gold Group Firoz Merchant has bagged the Commander in Chief’s Excellence Award in recognition for his Forgotten Society’ initiative which has paved the way for the release of thousands of insolvent prisoners.
The award was given by Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police. Merchant is the first Indian expat to be bestowed with the honour.
Sine establishing his ‘Forgotten Society’ initiative, in 2008, Merchant has spent around $5.5 million to free thousands of insolvent prisoners across the UAE and help them return to their native country.
The award ceremony was held at the Armed Forces Officers’ Club in Abu Dhabi. Over a thousand police officers and ministry of interior officials attended the event.
Merchant said he is honoured to be recognized for his humble efforts towards the betterment of society.
“This award only reinvigorates me to do more for the unfortunate victims of financial downfall who end up in prison with no means to pay back their debts and afford air tickets to go back home. I would like to express my gratitude to His Excellency Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, for felicitating me with this prestigious award and a certificate; and encouraging me to do more for the society.”