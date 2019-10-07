Sharjah: Sharjah Police have urged residents not to click on any suspicious web links as they could be fraudulent. The warning comes in the wake of the Sharjah Police receiving several complaints about bank fraud and money withdrawal from personal accounts.

Text scams include fake bank sites asking residents to update personal information to avoid disruption of banking services by clicking on specific links attached to the message or contacting a mobible number listed in the message. However, clicking on the link enables the sender to directly access the resident’s bank account to make withdrawals. Sharjah Police has urged the public to carry out transactions only through official and direct channels with the bank and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.