Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police (RAK) have urged the public to block and report any phone number that promotes selling of any kind of controlled medicine or drugs, RAK Police said.
The main challenge that police face is the promotion of drugs over the internet and in particular on social networking sites. Recently, traffickers have sent voice and text messages to random phone numbers in the UAE to promote drugs.
According to RAK Police, the police force is tracking such numbers, websites and social networking sites and has already blocked a large number of them and made arrests.
Traffickers send messages from unknown numbers to residents across the country, offering them different types of drugs such as hashish, crystal meth and illegal painkillers.
RAK Police have called on community members to cooperate with security forces to tackle drug promotion and report any suspicious activity on 0564271119. RAK Police said in a post: “If you receive a text message promoting drugs from outside the country, please send the sender’s number and a copy of the conversation to the mobile number 0564271119.”
‘Public enemy No 1’
Drugs are “public enemy No 1”, police said, adding that police are working round the clock to keep youngsters safe from traffickers. “Parents should keep a close watch on their children as ignoring or neglecting them could lead them into drug addiction,” police cautioned.
“We have confiscated a lot of cargo containing drugs. Many drug dealers buy drugs via the internet and send money online, while many websites promote different types of narcotic substances or controlled medicines,” police said.
Some people also deposit money in bank accounts and are then informed about the location of drugs via WhatsApp, police added.