Keralite Nazar Nandi, who touched many lives in UAE and India, dies of heart attack

Nandi Nazar Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Nandi Nazar, a prominent Indian social worker in the UAE, died of heart attack this morning.

In his mid-fifties, Nazar was rushed to a hospital after he suffered chest pain, community sources said.

He passed away around 8am.

Hailing from Kerala, Nazar has been very active in community volunteering services, and touched hundreds of lives in the UAE and India.

He was known for offering voluntary service for the repatriation of the human remains and bedridden patients.

He had helped several people who sought visa amnesty and also supported many others in distress in various ways.

Nazar was also a volunteer, who supported various community activities of Dubai Police and the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

He is survived by his wife, Naseema, and two daughters, Sana and Shibila, who live in the US, and a son, Saad, who is in Bahrain.