Dubai: UAE residents who have been, for years, participating in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi will be given a chance to win a prize tonight, and it doesn’t matter if they have recently bought a new raffle coupon.

The mega prize campaign that has turned a number of expatriates into multi-millionaires overnight will be announcing in a few hours the lucky winner of the Dh10 million jackpot for the draw’s series 202.

But, in a new twist to the popular lottery draw, avid participants have been encouraged to make a dash for the raffle venue tonight and bring their oldest ticket.

Organisers will collect the coupons bought in the past and pick out the one bearing the oldest date in front of a live audience. The winner of the “Bring Me” game will be announced at the end of the draw, which will be held at the Abu Dhabi Airport arrivals hall at 7pm.