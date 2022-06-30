Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE on Thursday announced four-day holiday for the private sector employees in the country.
The ministry announced that the holiday for Eid Al Adha for the private sector in the country will start on 9th Dhu Al Hijjah (Day of Arafat), corresponding Friday, 8th July, and will end on Monday, 11th July. Official working will resume on Tuesday, July 12.
The four days would be paid holidays for all workers in private sector in the UAE.
Earlier, the UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources had announced that Eid Al Adha holidays for ministries and federal entities will be from July 8 to July 11. Official working will resume on Tuesday, July 12.
Eid Al Adha or the 'Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated throughout the Muslim world as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.
The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar.