Prediabetes – detect early with AI

Prediabetes is a wake-up call, and it’s your body telling you it’s time to take action; you are already in the danger zone by this point.

A prediabetes diagnosis means you have higher-than-normal blood glucose levels, a warning sign for people who will develop diabetes if they don’t make profound lifestyle changes. Without intervention, a person with prediabetes will likely develop type 2 diabetes within one to 10 years.

Yes, genetics, age and ethnicity all play a role in developing prediabetes, but food, lifestyle, stress and underlying health issues play a more significant role.

Using integrated tools, which are highly comprehensive, with deep learning algorithms and holistic artificial intelligence-based risk scores and risk assessment tests, you can assess your risk of diabetes at PRIME Health to prevent premature health events and overcome chronic lifestyle diseases.

Get the best care

PRIME Health creates a personalised care plan to meet your needs and goals for diabetes care such as preventing complications from the condition, improving blood glucose control and reducing risk factors for disease (heart, eye, kidney, liver disease, stroke) and others.

Its approach focuses on making people understand how lifestyle changes can prevent or delay the onset of diabetes-related complications.

In addition, its team will help you determine ways to manage best those conditions that have already developed. Together, you will decide on an appropriate treatment plan for each condition based on your health status and associated risks. PRIME Health is committed to providing comprehensive diabetes care so you can live life fully and enjoy the benefits of good health.

Empowering people with diabetes, anytime, anywhere

Falak Tayyeb, a yearly, membership-only premium subscription service, is a remote chronic disease management programme to improve the health of people with diabetes and high blood pressure and reduce associated costs from avoidable complications by managing chronic conditions more quickly and effectively, thus slowing the progression of these diseases.

PRIME Health’s Department of Endocrinology services Adrenal disorders, including adrenal tumours and resistant hypertension, neuroendocrine disorders

Calcium disorders including parathyroid disorders and vitamin D deficiency

Cholesterol and triglycerides disorder

Developmental disorders

Disorders of calcium metabolism, parathyroid disorders

Endocrine disorders in pregnancy including diabetes and thyroid disorders

Endocrine hypertension, resistant hypertension

Erectile dysfunction

Gonadal disorders and hormone replacement therapies

Growth hormone disorders

Hirsutism female reproductive hormone disorders PCOS and CAH

Hypoglycaemic disorders and neuroendocrine tumours

Intensive diabetes management, including insulin pump therapy and continuous glucose sensors (glucose monitoring) and dietician support in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes

Insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome

Male reproductive disorders, sexual dysfunction, post doping complications

Medical and endocrine disorders around bariatric surgery

Metabolic disorders including hyperlipidemia, obesity and post-bariatric surgery follow-up

Obesity management

Obesity, metabolic disorders, effects of bariatric surgery on the endocrine system, nutrition, lipid disorders, diet, and exercise counselling

Osteoporosis and metabolic bone disorders

Pituitary disorders

Pregnancy-related endocrine disorders

Preparation for bariatric surgery and optimisation of risk factors

Prolactin disorders

Reproductive endocrinology (polycystic ovary syndrome, primary ovarian insufficiency, ovarian failure, amenorrhea, hirsutism), male and female hypogonadism

Thyroid dysfunction, autoimmune polyglandular syndromes, thyroid nodules, and thyroid cancer

Recommendations

Diabetic retinopathy is a disease of the blood vessels in the eyes, which can lead to blindness. If you have diabetes or are at risk, your eye care needs to be on point.

Make sure you get an annual eye exam, even if you’ve never had diabetes. You need to check your vision regularly and make necessary adjustments. You’ll also want to discuss the best treatment options with your doctor.

The prevalence of cardiac failure is high in the diabetic population, and diabetic cardiomyopathy is a common but underestimated cause of heart failure in diabetics. Its management involves improving lifestyle, control of glucose and lipid abnormalities, and treatment of hypertension and coronary artery disease if present.

If you are diagnosed with diabetes and are experiencing kidney disease, you may need to monitor your kidney function more closely. Diabetes can lead to kidney damage, which can cause chronic kidney disease (CKD).

If you have diabetes and CKD, your doctor may recommend regular blood tests to determine how well your kidneys are functioning. The test will measure the amount of protein in your urine, which is a sign that the kidneys are working correctly. A low protein level in your urine indicates a problem with the kidneys, which are not adequately filtering waste products.

Diabetes neuropathy is a disease that can affect the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels. It is characterised by painful, burning sensations in the feet. This condition can also lead to numbness of the toes, which can be extremely difficult to treat. Diabetes neuropathy is a silent killer that can lead to amputation and blindness if left untreated. The best way to prevent this disease is by keeping your blood sugar levels under control with exercise, diet and medication.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, then it is essential that you see a doctor as soon as possible so that they can start treating your condition correctly.

