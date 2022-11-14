Diabetes affects people of all ages and genders and is the seventh-leading cause of death worldwide, affecting more than 500 million people. It is a chronic disease that requires lifelong management. In fact, according to the World Health Organisation, having diabetes for 20 years or more increases your risk of cardiovascular disease by 55 per cent. It also increases your risk of eye problems, kidney diseases, liver damage, sexual dysfunction, stroke, limb amputation and more. Preventing diabetes complications is essential because it can be deadly if left untreated. For those diagnosed with diabetes, many treatments are available. Talk with your doctor about the best treatment options for you. With its highly trained team, PRIME Health provides comprehensive care for each patient.
Prediabetes – detect early with AI
Prediabetes is a wake-up call, and it’s your body telling you it’s time to take action; you are already in the danger zone by this point.
A prediabetes diagnosis means you have higher-than-normal blood glucose levels, a warning sign for people who will develop diabetes if they don’t make profound lifestyle changes. Without intervention, a person with prediabetes will likely develop type 2 diabetes within one to 10 years.
Yes, genetics, age and ethnicity all play a role in developing prediabetes, but food, lifestyle, stress and underlying health issues play a more significant role.
Using integrated tools, which are highly comprehensive, with deep learning algorithms and holistic artificial intelligence-based risk scores and risk assessment tests, you can assess your risk of diabetes at PRIME Health to prevent premature health events and overcome chronic lifestyle diseases.
Get the best care
PRIME Health creates a personalised care plan to meet your needs and goals for diabetes care such as preventing complications from the condition, improving blood glucose control and reducing risk factors for disease (heart, eye, kidney, liver disease, stroke) and others.
Its approach focuses on making people understand how lifestyle changes can prevent or delay the onset of diabetes-related complications.
In addition, its team will help you determine ways to manage best those conditions that have already developed. Together, you will decide on an appropriate treatment plan for each condition based on your health status and associated risks. PRIME Health is committed to providing comprehensive diabetes care so you can live life fully and enjoy the benefits of good health.
Empowering people with diabetes, anytime, anywhere
Falak Tayyeb, a yearly, membership-only premium subscription service, is a remote chronic disease management programme to improve the health of people with diabetes and high blood pressure and reduce associated costs from avoidable complications by managing chronic conditions more quickly and effectively, thus slowing the progression of these diseases.
Calcium disorders including parathyroid disorders and vitamin D deficiency
Cholesterol and triglycerides disorder
Developmental disorders
Disorders of calcium metabolism, parathyroid disorders
Endocrine disorders in pregnancy including diabetes and thyroid disorders
Endocrine hypertension, resistant hypertension
Erectile dysfunction
Gonadal disorders and hormone replacement therapies
Growth hormone disorders
Hirsutism female reproductive hormone disorders PCOS and CAH
Hypoglycaemic disorders and neuroendocrine tumours
Intensive diabetes management, including insulin pump therapy and continuous glucose sensors (glucose monitoring) and dietician support in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes
Insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome
Male reproductive disorders, sexual dysfunction, post doping complications
Medical and endocrine disorders around bariatric surgery
Metabolic disorders including hyperlipidemia, obesity and post-bariatric surgery follow-up
Obesity management
Obesity, metabolic disorders, effects of bariatric surgery on the endocrine system, nutrition, lipid disorders, diet, and exercise counselling
Osteoporosis and metabolic bone disorders
Pituitary disorders
Pregnancy-related endocrine disorders
Preparation for bariatric surgery and optimisation of risk factors
Prolactin disorders
Reproductive endocrinology (polycystic ovary syndrome, primary ovarian insufficiency, ovarian failure, amenorrhea, hirsutism), male and female hypogonadism
Thyroid dysfunction, autoimmune polyglandular syndromes, thyroid nodules, and thyroid cancer
Recommendations
Diabetic retinopathy is a disease of the blood vessels in the eyes, which can lead to blindness. If you have diabetes or are at risk, your eye care needs to be on point.
Make sure you get an annual eye exam, even if you’ve never had diabetes. You need to check your vision regularly and make necessary adjustments. You’ll also want to discuss the best treatment options with your doctor.
The prevalence of cardiac failure is high in the diabetic population, and diabetic cardiomyopathy is a common but underestimated cause of heart failure in diabetics. Its management involves improving lifestyle, control of glucose and lipid abnormalities, and treatment of hypertension and coronary artery disease if present.
If you are diagnosed with diabetes and are experiencing kidney disease, you may need to monitor your kidney function more closely. Diabetes can lead to kidney damage, which can cause chronic kidney disease (CKD).
If you have diabetes and CKD, your doctor may recommend regular blood tests to determine how well your kidneys are functioning. The test will measure the amount of protein in your urine, which is a sign that the kidneys are working correctly. A low protein level in your urine indicates a problem with the kidneys, which are not adequately filtering waste products.
Diabetes neuropathy is a disease that can affect the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels. It is characterised by painful, burning sensations in the feet. This condition can also lead to numbness of the toes, which can be extremely difficult to treat. Diabetes neuropathy is a silent killer that can lead to amputation and blindness if left untreated. The best way to prevent this disease is by keeping your blood sugar levels under control with exercise, diet and medication.
If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, then it is essential that you see a doctor as soon as possible so that they can start treating your condition correctly.
2. Control cholesterol. Aim for total cholesterol below 200 mg/dL.
3. Reduce blood sugar. Get your HbA1c (an average measure of blood sugar over the past three months) under 5.7 per cent if you have prediabetes or below 6.5 per cent if you have type 2 diabetes.
4. Control blood glucose levels with insulin or other glucose-lowering medications.
5. Monitor blood glucose levels frequently and adjust insulin dosages to keep blood glucose levels within target ranges.
6. Take medication before meals to prevent hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar).
7. Get active. Your goal is 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous activity.
8. Eat better. Eat a healthy diet high in fibre, low in fat and sugar, low in sodium, high in complex carbohydrates, low in saturated fat, and moderate in protein (with adequate iron intake).
9. Lose weight. You want a body mass index (BMI) of less than 25.
10. Stop smoking. You’ll reap cardiovascular benefits, not to mention lowering your risk for cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and much more.