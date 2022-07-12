Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a decree in federal law establishing an office for citizens and community affairs, affiliated to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.
Under decree No. 2 of 2022, an office for citizens and community affairs will be established at the Presidential Court. The office enjoys financial and administrative independence and has the legal capacity to act. The office is affiliated to the Minister of Presidential Court.
Headquarter
The office is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, and may establish branches in the country and abroad upon a decision by the minister.
The new entity will study, manage, follow up and implement all maters related to citizens and community affairs in coordination with relevant bodies. It will also follow up on social and service issues within its jurisdictions in coordination with various federal and local authorities under the directives of the President or the minister.
Responsibility
The responsibilities of the office also include launching projects, initiatives and policies that help improve the living standards of citizens and enhance positive behaviours in community.
The President also issued a federal decree appointing Saif Ali Saif Al Kubaisi as director of the office.