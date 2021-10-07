Dubai: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will officially open the Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday, October 9, Gulf News has learnt.
President Alvi will arrive in Dubai on a two-day visit on October 9, a senior official confirmed on Thursday. During his stay, President Ali is expected to interact with prominent Pakistani community members and media, and also take part in a business conference in Dubai.
Official opening of Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai which began on October 1, was delayed by the pavilion management because Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to open the pavilion. But the plan has now been changed and instead President Alvi will officially inaugurate the pavilion.
The Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has been built at a cost of around Dh110.2 million (around $30 million). It is primed to take visitors on a voyage through time while featuring ‘hidden treasures’ of the country. Pakistan pavilion with the theme ‘Pakistan: The Hidden Treasure’ aims to enhance country’s tourism, commerce and investment.
Pakistan’s four provinces and two regions will be featured at the pavilion during the six-month expo. Each of the six months have been dedicated to a province or a region, starting with Balochistan in October, showcasing its culture, people, foods and investment
Pakistan Pavilion built on an area of 35, 000 square feet is located in Opportunity District of Expo 2020 Dubai.