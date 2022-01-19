Sharjah: A Bangladeshi pregnant woman and her nine-year-old daughter died in a tragic road accident at a traffic intersection in Sharjah on Tuesday night.
According to the police, the woman’s husband and three other children, aged 3,5 and 8, who have received moderate to serious injuries, are receiving treatment
The pregnant woman and her husband were taken to Al Qassimi Hospital, while the children were moved to Al Kuwaiti Hospital around 11pm.
One of the children needs surgery, according to medical sources.
Al Gharb Police Station is investigating the incident.