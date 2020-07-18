Abu Dhabi: Prayer rooms in commercial centers and towers will be reopened on Monday, July 20, at a 30 per cent capacity, it was announced on Saturday.
According to the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), the decision comes as part of the partial relaxation of movement restrictions and aims to gradually bring life back to normality.
The two authorities called on all worshipers to adhere to precautionary measures previously announced when mosques were reopened, including the commitment to physical distancing between worshipers, leaving a safe distance of two meters between each worshiper and in places of ablution, avoiding gathering and hand shaking in addition to continuously sterilizing hands before coming to the prayer, along with wearing face masks when attending the prayer.
Worshipers are also asked to read the Qur’an through the smart applications and to use a single-use prayer mat, which will be provided in the prayer rooms.
All worshipers are required to download Al Hosn App on their smartphones.
Ablution places will be sterilized after each use and the prayer rooms will be sterilized and closed after each prayer.