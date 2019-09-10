Image Credit:

Dubai radio station Dance FM 97.8 has confirmed that DJ Lucy Stone has died, days after she had been announced missing in the UK.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our presenter Lucy Stone. She filled our airwaves with laughter and an infectious energy that will be dearly missed by her loyal listeners and colleagues,” the station posted to Facebook on Monday, September 9.

Circumstances around Stone’s death have not been confirmed.

Tributes have poured in for the beloved DJ, as friends and colleagues in the UAE and abroad remember her as a joyful and kind presence.

“Last Wednesday my good friend Lucy Stone passed away. The last few days have been so tough, to say I am devastated would be a massive understatement,” posted Abu Dhabi-based James Murray in a Facebook tribute.

Beautiful, humble

“I feel so lucky to have known Lucy, her massive natural cheesy smile would light up any room and she was loved by everyone she ever met. I know I will never ever meet anyone like her again, she definitely was one of a kind,” wrote Murray.

Ibiza-based organiser Trace Harris shared on Facebook that the news had “sent shivers to my heart.”

“Lucy was a very special Human, she was Beautiful yet super Humble, I’ve watched her DJ career rise & rise (so proud of her) yet her Ego always remained in tact,” wrote Harris.

Stone had gone missing in the UK on September 4 according to her loved ones, who pleaded with public to help determine her whereabouts.

“Dear all, please help us find my big sister, Lucy Stone,” read one Facebook post, shared in a screenshot by East Sussex publication, The Argus.

“She has been missing since midday yesterday (4th Sept) and we are very worried for her safety. The last time Lucy was seen was in Hamstead Heath (London) area. She was wearing blue jeans, a bright red shirt with floral print, and Adidas trainers. We do not believe Lucy has much money on her and she is not responding to calls/texts.

‘We love you Lucy’

“Lucy, if you can see this we love you so very much, there is nothing that we can’t face together and no problem that we can’t fix. Please come home,” read the post, which asked anyone who had seen Stone to contact the Sussex Missing Person Police team.

Chloe Fontaine, listed on Facebook as one of Stone’s ‘sisters’, wrote that her friend was a “gorgeous soul.”

“I’m so broken about Lucy … apologies I’ve not got back to all my messages about her but I’ve been a blubbering mess all weekend trying to digest what’s happened. I’ve been in pieces for days over losing this beautiful girl … who had the biggest heart and gorgeous soul, beautiful and talented. I hope you’ve found peace my angel,” wrote Fontaine.

London-based DJ Adam Fabulous wrote on Twitter: “Devastated to hear about my fellow DJ, Lucy Stone’s untimely passing. If you need to talk to someone call me, or anyone. There’s nothing that can’t be solved together.”

Fellow Dubai radio jockey and Heart 107.1 Breakfast Host Tim Hartman posted a touching tribute on Instagram: “Lucy made you feel valued just for being alive – the biggest heart the biggest smile the brightest way of living RIP you lovely human being,” he wrote.

UAE-based electronic duo Hollaphonic, who have a night time show on Dance FM 97.8, also honoured Stone’s memory in a Facebook comment.

'Deeply saddened'

“Loved arriving at the studio to do our show each night and get a hug from Lucy, she had such good energy, was infectiously fun and ambitious… she got us in the perfect mood to do our show every evening, she cared and always messaged in when she loved a track we played or something stupid we said… she’ll be missed dearly,” they wrote.

Stone was a drive time presenter for Dance FM 97.8 where she held the 4-8pm weekday slot.

She also worked as Head of Music & Curation at The Yas Hotel and was formerly a resident DJ at Ministry of Sound HedKandi.

Earlier this year, Dance FM 97.8’s drive time DJ James Aramouni was announced dead at the age of 28.