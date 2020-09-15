Abu Dhabi: A number of well-known Emirati and Arab artists are set to read to children as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT) reading initiative.
The ‘We Read for Children’, which is being held in September and October, is being organised by the DCT’s reading club, the Kalima Reading Club. Through a series of virtual sessions, it aims to encourage the habit of reading among children. The sessions will be broadcast on Kalima’s social media platforms at 5pm every Friday.
Jordanian artist Iman Hayel, kicked off the initiative last Friday, reading a story called ‘The Heart of the Ruby’. Upcoming guest presenters will include Emirati actor Mansour Al-Ghassani, who will read the story ‘The Enchanted Storks’, and Bahraini artist Shaima Sabt, who will delight the young audience with a reading of ‘The Little Mermaid’. Saudi artist Mohammed Rabat, will read ‘Swan Lake’, and Emirati poet and actor, Saud Al Kaabi, will wrap up the series with ‘The Two Sisters and the Visit’.
'Making education fun'
“All of us remain impacted by the global pandemic, our lives disrupted by having to spend more time away from others, which can be a real challenge for our children and youngsters. So we’re doing our bit to make education fun, with a line-up of incredibly popular guest readers that children will love listening to,” said Abdullah Al Ali, executive director of the Dar Al Kutub Sector at the DCT.