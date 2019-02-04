Dubai: The UAE's carriers, Etihad Airways and Emirates Airline will be celebrating the historic visit of Pope Francis in the UAE with a live broadcast of the much-anticipated holy mass.
Passengers who will be taking a flight with any of the aircraft operated by the two airlines on Tuesday morning will be able to watch the Catholic church leader as he delivers his homily to more than 135,000 people at the Zayed Sports City.
The event, a first in the Arabian Peninsula, will be available to watch on board Etihad Airways’ aircraft through a live broadcast, as well as at the airline’s lounges worldwide. The live telecast will also be available for Etihad employees in select locations throughout the company’s offices.
Emirates also released a video teaser on Monday, to inform its customers that the Papal mass can be watched in real time aboard its aircraft through ice TV live.
The pope arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday for a three-day visit in the UAE capital. The airline said it is also celebrating the first papal visit with festivities in its offices, citing that it highlights Abu Dhabi as “a multi-cultural, multi-faith global capital”.