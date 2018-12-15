Dubai: Dubai Police have achieved an average emergency response time of nine minutes and three seconds to occurrences in the third quarter of this year compared to 12 minutes and eight seconds on same time last year.
The latest statistics were revealed during a meeting by Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, with the general department of Operations in Dubai Police, to assess the performance results in the third quarter of 2018.
Average response time to non-emergency incidents was 12 minutes and two seconds compared to 14 minutes and six seconds last year.
Emergency number 999 received 1,7 million calls in the third quarter of this year and about 1,5 million calls were answered within less than 10 seconds as compared to 808,199 calls in the third quarter of 2017.
Meanwhile, the non-emergency number 901 received 97,361 calls in the third quarter of this year as compared to 65,578 calls during the same period of time last year.
Major General Kamel Butti Al Suwaidi, director of Operations Department, said assessing the performance results will help raise the bar.
“We can find solutions to the problems we face and we are always keen to provide security and humanitarian services to the public by using latest technologies,” Maj Gen Al Suwaidi said.