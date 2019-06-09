Corporal Hanan Hussain Mohammad Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A female police inspector at Dubai International Airport was promoted by Dubai Police Chief as she saved an Indian woman who went into labour at the airport.

Corporal Hanan Hussain Mohammad, inspector at the Directorate General of Airport Security, Terminal 2, decided to help the Indian mother when she knew that the mother couldn’t be transferred to any hospital at that stage.

The mother was pregnant for six months when she went into labour at the airport.

With assistance from paramedic Shacko, Corporal Hanan made the necessary arrangements in record time to enable the pregnant woman to successfully deliver the baby in the airport’s inspection room itself.

She was promoted to a higher rank by Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, in a special ceremony.

Paramedic Shacko was also honoured by Maj Gen Al Merri at the ceremony.