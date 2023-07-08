Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has kicked off the fifth edition of the “Police Heroes of Tomorrow” summer programme, welcoming 400 boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 15.
The four-week programme aims to motivate and empower participants by providing an immersive experience in military life, fostering physical fitness, strengthening their connection to their homeland, and nurturing positive skills and leadership qualities.
Community partnership
Colonel Hussein Ali Al-Junibi, Director of the Police Rehabilitation Department at the Saif bin Zayed Academy of Police and Security Sciences, emphasized the Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to enhancing the concept of community partnership and developing effective working mechanisms to improve the quality of security and police services. The program also seeks to maximize the utilization of students’ time during the summer vacation.
Discipline, values
The programme is designed to enable participants to apply the knowledge and skills they acquire in their daily lives and activities, fostering discipline and instilling noble values.
It encourages active communication with fellow citizens. Key activities of the program include swimming and equestrian sessions, educational lectures, field visits, infantry and military training, disassembling and assembling weapons, archery skills, and security street drills.
New generation
The overarching objective is to nurture a generation that actively contributes to maintaining safety, driven by a sense of patriotism, the promotion of virtuous values, security awareness, and a deep understanding of upcoming military courses, including national service.
Col. Al-Junibi stressed the implementation of wise leadership guidance to harness the energy and talent of young people at all ages, instilling a sense of national pride and values. The program achieves this by offering new content and focusing on enhancing the quality of life for this generation.
Health concepts and proper nutrition are emphasized, while the concept of Security Street will be introduced in a novel way through practical applications and virtual environments utilizing holograms. Discussions focus on enhancing students’ personalities and critical thinking skills.
The “Police Heroes of Tomorrow” programme demonstrates Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to empowering youth, fostering a sense of responsibility, and preparing them to become the future leaders who contribute to the safety and security of the nation.